First Person: Virgie Tovar's Fight for Fat Positivity

Virgie Tovar describes herself as a woman of color on a mission to dismantle a repressive, racist and counterproductive diet culture that insists skinny is the only way to be healthy. With her focus on fat positivity, Bay Area native Tovar wants us to fully embrace all body shapes and sizes and to stop demonizing food. The author, speaker and podcast host joins us for Forum's First Person Series, which profiles Bay Area figures who make the region unique.