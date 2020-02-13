First Person: Virgie Tovar's Fight for Fat Positivity
Search
X
Donate
Forum

First Person: Virgie Tovar's Fight for Fat Positivity

Mina Kim
Virgie Tovar, San Francisco author and activist.  (Virgie Tovar)

Virgie Tovar describes herself as a woman of color on a mission to dismantle a repressive, racist and counterproductive diet culture that insists skinny is the only way to be healthy. With her focus on fat positivity, Bay Area native Tovar wants us to fully embrace all body shapes and sizes and to stop demonizing food. The author, speaker and podcast host joins us for Forum's First Person Series, which profiles Bay Area figures who make the region unique.

Guests:

Virgie Tovar, author, activist and podcast host.

,

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.