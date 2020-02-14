The recent FBI arrest of former Department of Public Works chief Mohammed Nuru is just the latest example of a "culture of soft corruption" at San Francisco City Hall. That's according to Mission Local editor and columnist Joe Eskenazi. He joins us to share the latest on the Nuru investigation and to talk about why a city government that prides itself on high-minded moral stances seems to get all-to-frequent visits by federal authorities.
Joe Eskenazi on San Francisco's Culture of 'Trickle-Down Corruption'
at 9:30 AM
San Francisco City Hall. (Photo: jivedanson/Flickr)
Guests:
Joe Eskenazi, editor and columnist, Mission Local
Sponsored