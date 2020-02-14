Your Transit Loves Stories
Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Every day, millions of people across the country commute to work by public transit. In California, we have more than 100 public transit and bus districts across the state helping us get around -- and helping us have chance encounters with a potential new mate. This Valentine's Day, we'll hear how couples found love while riding on the bus, BART, CalTrain and more. And we still want to hear from you: Listen for the cue to call us at 866-733-678 during the live show or email us at forum@kqed.org with your transit love story.

