Roger Stone Sentencing Raises New Questions about DOJ Independence Under Trump
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Roger Stone Sentencing Raises New Questions about DOJ Independence Under Trump

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Roger Stone leaves courthouse after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before House Judiciary Committee on March 31st about the Justice Department's controversial intervention in the case of President Trump's friend and advisor Roger Stone. The DOJ recommended a more lenient sentence for Stone after Trump tweeted that the original sentencing request was "disgraceful." Four prosecutors quit the the case after they were overruled by the Justice Department. We’ll talk with with former federal prosecutor Rory Little and New York Times reporter Katie Benner about threats to the DOJ's independence in the Trump era.

Guests:

Katie Benner, justice department reporter, The New York Times

Rory Little, professor of law, UC Hastings College of the Law

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.