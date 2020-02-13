Roger Stone Sentencing Raises New Questions about DOJ Independence Under Trump

Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before House Judiciary Committee on March 31st about the Justice Department's controversial intervention in the case of President Trump's friend and advisor Roger Stone. The DOJ recommended a more lenient sentence for Stone after Trump tweeted that the original sentencing request was "disgraceful." Four prosecutors quit the the case after they were overruled by the Justice Department. We’ll talk with with former federal prosecutor Rory Little and New York Times reporter Katie Benner about threats to the DOJ's independence in the Trump era.