Hundreds of Berkeley High School students walked out of their classes on Monday and Tuesday this week to call for changes to how the district handles incidents of sexual assault. Students marched to the Berkeley Unified School District's central office Tuesday and demanded changes including better training for staff in handling reports of sexual violence and adding a dedicated Tile IX coordinator to handle incidents. Forum gets an update on the protests and how the district is responding.
Berkeley High School Students Walk Out in Protest Over 'Rape Culture'
at 10:30 AM
(Dirk Vegelahn)
Guests:
Brent Stephens, superintendent, Berkeley Unified School District
Abby Sanchez, student in her senior year, Berkeley High, one of the organizers of the walkout
Natalie Orenstein, reporter, Berkeleyside
Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter, KQED News
