After last week's caucus blunder in Iowa, all eyes were on Tuesday's New Hampshire primary to gauge the pulse of the Democratic presidential race. Meanwhile, late entry Michael Bloomberg skipped New Hampshire, but drew ire after a racism-tinged speech surfaced this week. We discuss which candidates seem the most viable and what experts are watching for next.
Diving into the New Hampshire Primary Results
at 9:00 AM
Voting booths filled the the Ward Five Community Center during the New Hampshire primary in Concord, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. - Democrats voted Tuesday in a high-stakes primary in New Hampshire as leftist Bernie Sanders and young challenger Pete Buttigieg battle for pole position in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown podcast
Amanda Renteria, democratic strategist and chair of Emerge America
