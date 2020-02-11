Activating Democracy: How to Be a More Engaged Citizen, Locally
Activating Democracy: How to Be a More Engaged Citizen, Locally

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Beyond voting, what does it mean to participate in a democracy? For some, it means volunteering with the PTA, going to city council meetings or attending demonstrations. As part of Forum's Activating Democracy series we open the phone lines to ask our listeners: what steps have you taken to become a more engaged citizen?

Guests:

Michael Rhodes, transportation planning manager, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Debra Watkins, founder and executive director, A Black Education Network (formerly the California Alliance of African American Educators)

Adrienne Pon, executive director, San Francisco Office of Civic Engagement & Immigrant Affairs

