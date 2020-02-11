Beyond voting, what does it mean to participate in a democracy? For some, it means volunteering with the PTA, going to city council meetings or attending demonstrations. As part of Forum's Activating Democracy series we open the phone lines to ask our listeners: what steps have you taken to become a more engaged citizen?
Activating Democracy: How to Be a More Engaged Citizen, Locally
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Michael Rhodes, transportation planning manager, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency
Debra Watkins, founder and executive director, A Black Education Network (formerly the California Alliance of African American Educators)
Adrienne Pon, executive director, San Francisco Office of Civic Engagement & Immigrant Affairs
Sponsored