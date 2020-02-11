Newsom Proposal Could End School Fitness Exams
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Newsom Proposal Could End School Fitness Exams

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
 (avstraliavasin)

Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a three year suspension of mandatory school fitness exams while the state studies whether it should modify the test or scrap it altogether. Newsom is responding to concerns that the tests, required for students in 5th, 7th and 9th grade, can subject kids to bullying, body shaming and gender identity discrimination. Forum discusses the pros and cons of the state fitness test, and we want to hear about your experience with the exam.

Guests:

Linda Darling-Hammond, president, California State Board of Education,

Lindsey Bruett, psychologist, UCSF, Works with children and young adults with eating disorders,

Dr. Nirav Pandya, Director of pediatric sports medicine and chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery , UCSF,

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.