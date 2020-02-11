Newsom Proposal Could End School Fitness Exams

Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a three year suspension of mandatory school fitness exams while the state studies whether it should modify the test or scrap it altogether. Newsom is responding to concerns that the tests, required for students in 5th, 7th and 9th grade, can subject kids to bullying, body shaming and gender identity discrimination. Forum discusses the pros and cons of the state fitness test, and we want to hear about your experience with the exam.