Oscars 2020: A Look at the Wins, Losses and Lack of Diversity

2019 was a banner year for diversity in film, according to a new study, but the list of nominees for this Sunday's Academy Awards paints a different picture. Five years after the #OscarsSoWhite campaign called out the Oscars' lack of diversity and ushered in some positive changes, the Academy is back to a nearly all-white pool of nominees for acting and its "Best Director" category features all male nominees. We'll recap the highlights of this year's ceremony and also consider how the Academy can better reflect the strides being made by women and people of color in film. And we want to hear from you: What Oscar-nominated films are you rooting for? Which films do you think deserved a nod but didn't get one?

***IMPORTANT CHANGES TO FORUM COMMENTS***

To help us focus on other ways to connect with you, Forum is going to discontinue online comments on KQED.org as of Feb 7. And we want to hear from you: how would you like to engage with us in the future? Please email forum@kqed.org. You can always join the discussion by emailing forum@kqed.org and calling during the live show and posting to Facebook and Twitter anytime.