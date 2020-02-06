Trump Acquitted, What Now?

President Trump has announced he will be making a statement about his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial. We'll broadcast NPR's special coverage of the event and then check in with GOP political consultant Sean Walsh about the impact of the impeachment trial and Trump's acquittal on the coming election and the country.

***IMPORTANT CHANGES TO FORUM COMMENTS***

To help us focus on other ways to connect with you, Forum is going to discontinue online comments on KQED.org as of Feb 7. And we want to hear from you: how would you like to engage with us in the future? Please email forum@kqed.org. You can always join the discussion by emailing forum@kqed.org and calling during the live show and posting to Facebook and Twitter anytime.