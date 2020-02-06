Rep. Zoe Lofgren Reflects on Senate Impeachment Acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Trump of impeachment charges, ending a trial that bitterly divided lawmakers and the public. Bay Area Rep. Zoe Lofgren was one of seven house Democrats enlisted to present the case against President Trump, memorably pulling out a pocket constitution to remind Senators of their responsibilities, and charging Trump with willfully breaking the law. Rep. Lofgren joins us to talk about the verdict, and what's next for Democrats and the nation.

***IMPORTANT CHANGES TO FORUM COMMENTS***

To help us focus on other ways to connect with you, Forum is going to discontinue online comments on KQED.org as of Feb 7. And we want to hear from you: how would you like to engage with us in the future? Please email forum@kqed.org. You can always join the discussion by emailing forum@kqed.org and calling during the live show and posting to Facebook and Twitter anytime.