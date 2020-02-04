One of the busiest sections of San Francisco's Market Street is now car-free. Nearly a week ago, after years of planning, city officials closed a 2-mile downtown stretch of Market Street to private vehicles, including Ubers and Lyfts. We'll talk about the changes and we want to hear from you: whether you're a biker, pedestrian or driver, join us with your reactions.
San Francisco's Market Street is Now Car-Free
at 10:30 AM
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Guests:
Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News ,
Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA),
