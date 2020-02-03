The 2020 primary season begins in earnest Monday evening as Iowa voters gather at caucus sites to choose Democratic and Republican presidential nominees. Meanwhile, President Trump's lawyers delivered closing arguments in his impeachment trial, as the Senate prepares to hold a final vote on Wednesday. And on Tuesday, President Trump is set to present his third State of the Union address. We'll take up the issues.
Iowans to Pick Presidential Nominees as Senate Impeachment Trial Comes to a Close
at 9:00 AM
DES MOINES, IA - FEBRUARY 02: On Monday, Iowa voters will go to their local precincts to caucus for one of several presidential candidates. (Joshua Lott / Getty Images)
Guests:
Philip Bump, national correspondent, Washington Post
Chad Day, national political reporter, The Wall Street Journal
Jennifer Haberkorn, congressional reporter, Los Angeles Times
