Iowans to Pick Presidential Nominees as Senate Impeachment Trial Comes to a Close
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Iowans to Pick Presidential Nominees as Senate Impeachment Trial Comes to a Close

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
DES MOINES, IA - FEBRUARY 02: On Monday, Iowa voters will go to their local precincts to caucus for one of several presidential candidates.  (Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

The 2020 primary season begins in earnest Monday evening as Iowa voters gather at caucus sites to choose Democratic and Republican presidential nominees. Meanwhile, President Trump's lawyers delivered closing arguments in his impeachment trial, as the Senate prepares to hold a final vote on Wednesday. And on Tuesday, President Trump is set to present his third State of the Union address. We'll take up the issues.

Guests:

Philip Bump, national correspondent, Washington Post

Chad Day, national political reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Jennifer Haberkorn, congressional reporter, Los Angeles Times

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.