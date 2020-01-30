Carmen Maria Machado's 'Dream House' Becomes Nightmare in New Memoir

In her memoir "In the Dream House," writer Carmen Maria Machado takes on what she calls the “archival silence” surrounding queer domestic abuse. Telling the haunting story of her own experience with an abusive ex-girlfriend, Machado takes us inside various vignettes, like "Dream House as Memory Palace" and "Dream House as Noir," to dissect her relationship and the mechanics of its psychological abuse. Machado joins us to discuss her book, her writing process and breaking her silence.