Author Isabel Allende's new novel, "A Long Petal of the Sea," tells the story of two refugees who forge an unlikely bond as they flee to Chile after the Spanish Civil War. Presenting themes of displacement, love and self-reinvention through a historical lens, the novel explores what it means to migrate and be in exile. Allende, one of Latin America's most prolific authors, joins us to discuss her latest work.
Isabel Allende Explores Migration and Exile in "A Long Petal of the Sea"
at 10:00 AM
Isabel Allende is the author of A Long Petal to the Sea. (Lori Barra)
Guests:
Isabel Allende, author, A Long Petal to the Sea
