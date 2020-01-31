Isabel Allende Explores Migration and Exile in "A Long Petal of the Sea"
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Isabel Allende Explores Migration and Exile in "A Long Petal of the Sea"

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Isabel Allende is the author of A Long Petal to the Sea.  (Lori Barra)

Author Isabel Allende's new novel, "A Long Petal of the Sea," tells the story of two refugees who forge an unlikely bond as they flee to Chile after the Spanish Civil War. Presenting themes of displacement, love and self-reinvention through a historical lens, the novel explores what it means to migrate and be in exile. Allende, one of Latin America's most prolific authors, joins us to discuss her latest work.

Guests:

Isabel Allende, author, A Long Petal to the Sea

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.