San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Arrested by FBI
San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Arrested by FBI

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru speaks before a tour of the Transbay Terminal in San Francisco on Jan. 22, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Longtime fixture in city hall, San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested Thursday along with the owner of Lefty O'Doul's baseball-themed bar and restaurant. We break down the Federal Bureau of Investigation's involvement in the case and what the arrest means for city hall.

Guests:

Scott Shafer , senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown" show

Marisa Lagos , politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown" show

