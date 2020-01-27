Former Top Aide John Bolton Says Trump Conditioned Ukraine Aid on Biden Investigation

Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that more senators are willing to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. A draft of Bolton’s forthcoming book provides an account that Trump said he would withhold aid from Ukraine until the country’s president announced an investigation of the Bidens. We discuss the latest news and what’s to come this week with Trump’s impeachment trial. We also dive into the controversy surrounding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious interview with veteran NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly on Friday.