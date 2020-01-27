Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that more senators are willing to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. A draft of Bolton’s forthcoming book provides an account that Trump said he would withhold aid from Ukraine until the country’s president announced an investigation of the Bidens. We discuss the latest news and what’s to come this week with Trump’s impeachment trial. We also dive into the controversy surrounding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious interview with veteran NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly on Friday.
Former Top Aide John Bolton Says Trump Conditioned Ukraine Aid on Biden Investigation
at 9:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as National Security Adviser John Bolton listens during a meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House August 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
Philip Rucker , White House bureau chief, The Washington Post; co-author, “A VERY STABLE GENIUS: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America”
Sponsored