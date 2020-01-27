Former Top Aide John Bolton Says Trump Conditioned Ukraine Aid on Biden Investigation
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Former Top Aide John Bolton Says Trump Conditioned Ukraine Aid on Biden Investigation

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as National Security Adviser John Bolton listens during a meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House August 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that more senators are willing to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. A draft of Bolton’s forthcoming book provides an account that Trump said he would withhold aid from Ukraine until the country’s president announced an investigation of the Bidens. We discuss the latest news and what’s to come this week with Trump’s impeachment trial. We also dive into the controversy surrounding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious interview with veteran NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly on Friday.

Guests:

Philip Rucker , White House bureau chief, The Washington Post; co-author, “A VERY STABLE GENIUS: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America”

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.