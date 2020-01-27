Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 14, 2016 in Oakland, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant, retired NBA star and fixture of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41.  We’ll talk about Bryant's decorated career and complex legacy.

Guests:

Joel Anderson, writer, Slate

