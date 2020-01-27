How the Trump and Kushner Families Became 'American Oligarchs'

According to journalist and author Andrea Bernstein, Donald Trump has long relied on cultivating personal and financial relationships with politicians to protect his business dealings from scrutiny. "He has managed through money and charm to keep law enforcement at bay, and he has never been called to account," says Bernstein, co-host of the podcast Trump Inc. Bernstein joins us to talk about her new book "American Oligarchs," which recounts the Kushner and Trump family histories and unravels the thread connecting their business successes to political influence.