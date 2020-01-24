Journalist David Talbot on Life After a Stroke and What Really Matters

Journalist and Salon.com founder David Talbot has spent his career writing about others, covering topics such as the Kennedy years and the counterculture history of San Francisco. Now, after having suffered a massive stroke in November of 2017, Talbot is writing about himself. In his new book, "Between Heaven & Hell: The Story of My Stroke," Talbot recounts the stroke that left him with lasting physical effects, changed his perspective and gave him a front row seat to the complexities that define America’s healthcare system. He joins us to talk about his experience.