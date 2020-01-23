We remember Jim Lehrer, co-founder of the PBS NewsHour, who championed delivering unbiased news to the nation for more than three decades. We look back at the robust career of the broadcaster, author, presidential debate moderator and family man who died Thursday.
Remembering PBS NewsHour's Jim Lehrer
at 9:40 AM
Jim Lehrer, journalist and co-founder of the PBS Newshour, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GettyImages)
Guests:
Elizabeth Farnsworth, former chief correspondent and substitute anchor, PBS NewsHour
