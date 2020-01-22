The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump commenced on Wednesday, as Democratic House managers presented their case that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress in his dealings with Ukraine. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff accused Trump of using his office to "cheat" in the upcoming presidential election, as Republicans were bound to silence on the Senate floor. We’ll talk the latest on the impeachment trial and what to expect over the next few days.
House Leaders Deliver Opening Arguments in Support of Impeachment
at 9:00 AM
House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate. (Senate Television via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School
Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief, USA Today
