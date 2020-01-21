Rep. Anna Eshoo on Impeachment, Cannabis and Robocalls
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Rep. Anna Eshoo on Impeachment, Cannabis and Robocalls

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Congresswoman Anna Eshoo poses for a portrait. (Photo Courtesy of Office of Rep. Anna Eshoo)

South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo joins Forum to provide insight into the ongoing Senate impeachment trial. She'll also talk about her work as Chairwoman of the Health Subcommittee, where she held the committee's first hearing on federal cannabis policy last week, and as a member of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, on which she helped shape the robocall legislation recently signed by President Trump.

Guests:

Anna Eshoo, representative, California's 18th congressional district

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.