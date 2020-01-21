South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo joins Forum to provide insight into the ongoing Senate impeachment trial. She'll also talk about her work as Chairwoman of the Health Subcommittee, where she held the committee's first hearing on federal cannabis policy last week, and as a member of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, on which she helped shape the robocall legislation recently signed by President Trump.
Rep. Anna Eshoo on Impeachment, Cannabis and Robocalls
at 9:00 AM
Congresswoman Anna Eshoo poses for a portrait. (Photo Courtesy of Office of Rep. Anna Eshoo)
Guests:
Anna Eshoo, representative, California's 18th congressional district
Sponsored