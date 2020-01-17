Republican political strategist Rick Wilson has spent his career working to defeat Democrats in elections across the country. Now, the self-described "old school conservative" says he has the formula for a successful Democratic campaign against President Trump. His new book "Running Against the Devil" gives a chilling warning against a second term for Trump and provides a strategy to "save" the Democratic Party by encouraging a focus on winning rather than progressive ideology. Wilson joins Forum to talk about the book and his blueprint for a Democratic presidential victory in 2020.
Republican Strategist Rick Wilson's 'Plot to Save America from Trump'
at 9:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a political rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 2, 2018. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rick Wilson, republican media strategist; author, "Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save American from Trump--and Democrats from Themselves"
