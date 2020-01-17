Republican Strategist Rick Wilson's 'Plot to Save America from Trump'

Republican political strategist Rick Wilson has spent his career working to defeat Democrats in elections across the country. Now, the self-described "old school conservative" says he has the formula for a successful Democratic campaign against President Trump. His new book "Running Against the Devil" gives a chilling warning against a second term for Trump and provides a strategy to "save" the Democratic Party by encouraging a focus on winning rather than progressive ideology. Wilson joins Forum to talk about the book and his blueprint for a Democratic presidential victory in 2020.