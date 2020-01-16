In a recent opinion piece, Stanford professor and former Russia ambassador Michael McFaul warns that the Senate impeachment trial could be distorted by a new flood of disinformation. We'll talk to him about how the public and politicians can guard against disinformation tactics perpetrated by the Kremlin and others. We'll also get an update on the latest impeachment news ahead of Tuesday, when arguments will begin regarding whether President Trump should be removed from office over charges brought by the House of Representatives.
Former Russia Ambassador Warns of Kremlin Misinformation Tactics As Senate Trial Begins
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol January 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate is beginning pre-trial impeachment proceedings today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
Michael McFaul, director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University, former U.S ambassador to Russia, author "From Cold War to Hot Peace."
Sponsored