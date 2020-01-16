Former Russia Ambassador Warns of Kremlin Misinformation Tactics As Senate Trial Begins

In a recent opinion piece, Stanford professor and former Russia ambassador Michael McFaul warns that the Senate impeachment trial could be distorted by a new flood of disinformation. We'll talk to him about how the public and politicians can guard against disinformation tactics perpetrated by the Kremlin and others. We'll also get an update on the latest impeachment news ahead of Tuesday, when arguments will begin regarding whether President Trump should be removed from office over charges brought by the House of Representatives.