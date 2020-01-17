"The Bechdel Cast" Podcast Explores Women's Representation in Film

A now widely used metric for women's representation in film, the Bechdel Test was first proposed in a 1985 comic by cartoonist Alison Bechdel. To pass, a movie must have at least two women on screen who talk to each other about something other than a man. Drawing from the test and all of its implications, comedians Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus' podcast "The Bechdel Cast" dedicates itself to humorously analyzing the cinematic representation of women by picking apart classic and cult-favorite films alike. Durante and Loftus will be at SF Sketchfest next week, and they join us to talk about their podcast and the current status of women in film.