The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship on Sunday, a remarkable turnaround from their only four-win season last year. We’ll hear how this year's team was able to pull off one of the best records in the league this season and preview the game with Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle.
49ers Head to the NFC Championship
at 10:50 AM
Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 11. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ann Killion, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
