This month, former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy became the president and chief executive officer of Natural Resources Defense Council. Serving as the 13th Administrator of the EPA under President Barack Obama, McCarthy led initiatives focused on limiting air pollution and greenhouse gases and helped set national standards for power plants' carbon emissions. We'll talk with McCarthy about her new role and the state of environmental policy under the Trump administration.
Former EPA Chief Gina McCarthy on Environmental Policy's Future
at 9:00 AM
Gina McCarthy speaks during a press conference in 2016 in her role as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Gina McCarthy, president and CEO, Natural Resources Defense Council
