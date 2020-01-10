The bushfires raging in Australia have burned more than 25.5 million acres of land, an area the size of South Korea, and taken 27 people's lives. On Friday, the Australian government urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. These reports of wildfires, evacuations and loss are all too familiar to many Californians, as New York Times San Francisco bureau chief Thomas Fuller notes in his recent story. Fuller, who's covered the wildfires in California, flew to Australia to report on the devastating fires. He joins Forum from Sydney to share some of his observations.
As Fires Continue to Burn in Australia, Californians Reflect
at 10:30 AM
General view of the Dunn Road fire on January 10, 2020 in Mount Adrah, Australia. NSW is bracing for severe fire conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds forecast across the state. (Sam Mooy/Getty Images)
Guests:
Thomas Fuller, San Francisco bureau chief, The New York Times
