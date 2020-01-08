Kate Pickert Reports 'Radical' Truths of Breast Cancer

Ninety percent of U.S. women do not know their risk of developing breast cancer, according to a study published in the journal "Cancer," and men are more likely to die of breast cancer than testicular cancer. And according to journalist Kate Pickert, the discourse surrounding breast cancer is overly focused on mammograms and early testing, even though research has called these methods' efficacy into question. Pickert joins us to talk about her new book "Radical: The Science, Culture, and History of Breast Cancer in America" as well as her own breast cancer diagnosis at age 35.