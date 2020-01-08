Iran fired rockets at two air bases in Iraq on Wednesday. Iran has said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani. No casualties have yet been reported at the bases, which house Iraqi and U.S. troops. We get the latest.
Iran Attacks Air Bases in Iraq
at 9:00 AM
Iranians hold posters of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Major General Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in the capital Tehran on Jan. 3, 2020 against the killing of the top commander in a US strike in Baghdad. ( ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
