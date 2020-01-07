Recently appointed BART general manager Robert Powers' duties go beyond the 400,000 Bay Area commuters BART transports each day. His priorities include the new train cars that are supposed to replace the agency's "legacy" fleet, reducing fare evasions and increasing security while respecting civil liberties. Powers joins us to share his vision for BART, and we want to hear from you: What's one thing you'd change about BART?
New BART Chief Bob Powers
at 10:00 AM
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Robert Powers, general manager, BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit)
Sponsored