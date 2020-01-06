Sen. Wiener Revives Controversial California Housing Bill
Sen. Wiener Revives Controversial California Housing Bill

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
An excavator sits in front of a home under construction at a new housing development on March 17, 2015, in Larkspur, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The clock is ticking on California State Senator Scott Wiener’s ambitious and controversial housing bill, SB 50. The bill, which aims to spur housing construction by relaxing zoning requirements near transit and job centers in major cities, stalled out in the legislature last year. It now has until the end of January to pass or supporters will have to start over. On Tuesday, Wiener is expected to announce amendments that would provide local governments more flexibility in implementing the law. We’ll talk with KQED Reporter Dan Brekke about the proposed changes and the future of the bill.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Gordon Mar, supervisor, city and county of San Francisco

