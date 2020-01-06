First Person: San Francisco Attorney John Keker on Criminal Defense and Veteran Advocacy

San Francisco criminal defense attorney John Keker was recently named by the Daily Journal as one of the top 100 lawyers in California. Keker, who has four decades of experience with jury trials, is considered an unrelenting and passionate defender of the accused. His client list has included celebrities Lance Armstrong and George Lucas, investment banker Frank Quattrone and former Enron executive Andrew Fastow. He was also the lead trial attorney in the case against Lt. Col. Oliver North over the Iran-Contra scandal. As part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles Bay Area figures who make the region unique, we talk with Keker about his legal career and advocacy work with veterans.