San Jose-Founded Lowrider Magazine, Icon of Chicano Car Culture, Goes out of Print

Lowrider magazine, known for its coverage of ground-hugging vintage cars and the Mexican American community, issued its last print copy in December. First published in 1977 by three San Jose State University students, the magazine grew popular for highlighting not only Chicano car culture but social and political issues in Chicano communities as well. Lowrider still boasts a social media following of more than 4 million and its editor Joe Ray vows to continue chronicling lowrider culture online. We'll talk about the magazine's impact from the '70s to today and we want to hear from you: are you a part of the Bay Area's lowrider culture? What did Lowrider magazine mean to you?