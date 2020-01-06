Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna on Iran and Impeachment
Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna on Iran and Impeachment

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Rep. Ro Khanna poses for a portrait. (Photo: U.S. Government)

Silicon Valley Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday that should President Trump order further military action against Iran without approval from Congress, the president would violate the Constitution and commit another impeachable offense. Khanna joins us to talk about escalating tensions with Iran as well as President Trump's impeachment trial.

Guests:

Ro Khanna, Rep. for California's 17th Congressional District

