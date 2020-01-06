Silicon Valley Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday that should President Trump order further military action against Iran without approval from Congress, the president would violate the Constitution and commit another impeachable offense. Khanna joins us to talk about escalating tensions with Iran as well as President Trump's impeachment trial.
Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna on Iran and Impeachment
at 9:00 AM
Rep. Ro Khanna poses for a portrait. (Photo: U.S. Government)
Guests:
Ro Khanna, Rep. for California's 17th Congressional District
Sponsored