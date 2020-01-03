Top Iran General Killed by U.S.

Early Friday morning, a drone strike authorized by President Trump killed top Iranian intelligence commander Qassem Soleimani in Bagdhad. Iran responded by vowing "harsh vengeance" on the U.S., which claims the strike was carried out in order to disrupt an "imminent attack" on Americans in the Middle East. As tensions between the two nations escalate, countries around the region appealed for calm. We'll talk with leading experts about what might come next.