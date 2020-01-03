How California's New Data Privacy Law Will Affect Consumers
Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Forum will explain how California's new data privacy law will affect consumers and the response of companies that rely on data collection.  (iStock)

California's new data privacy law went into effect on January 1. California consumers now have the right to know how their data is used, the right to get their data deleted and the right to opt-out of data collection. We'll explain how the new law will affect consumers and the response of companies that rely on data collection. We'll also talk about how consumers who often don't read the fine print can still take advantage of this groundbreaking legislation.

Guests:

Keith Enright, chief privacy officer, Google

Jennifer King, director of consumer privacy, Center for Internet and Society, Stanford Law School

Hayley Tsukayama, legislative activist, Electronic Frontier Foundation

