With the decadence of holiday festivities over, many New Year’s resolutions may revolve around health in 2020. For some, that can mean taking a dry January. Taking a break from alcohol for the first month of the year may facilitate weight loss and improve sleep, among other health benefits. We’ll talk about the pros and cons of going cold turkey on alcohol and offer tips on staying safe and sober when trying a dry January.
Tips for a Dry January
at 10:00 AM
Forum will offer tips on staying safe and sober when trying a dry January. (iStock)
Guests:
Keith Humphreys, professor of psychiatry, Stanford School of Medicine
Sponsored