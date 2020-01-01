Richard Haass Discusses A ‘Post-American’ Middle East

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, recently described what he calls the "post-American Middle East." Citing the U.S.' withdrawal from Syria and tepid response to Iran's attack on Saudi Arabian oil installations, Haass sees a clear pivot to a reduced role for the U.S. in the Middle East, even without the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops. Haass joins Forum to discuss the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy in the region.