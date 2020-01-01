Christine Pelosi On Doing Things "The Nancy Pelosi Way"
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Christine Pelosi On Doing Things "The Nancy Pelosi Way"

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Christine Pelosi joins Forum to talk about her new book, "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman."  ( Win McNamee/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been called "the most effective congressional leader of modern times" by the Atlantic. The San Francisco Democrat is also a frequent target of President Trump and his Republican Party allies, most recently for her decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Her daughter Christine Pelosi joins Forum to talk about her new book, "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman." We want to hear from you: what will be Nancy Pelosi's greatest legacy?

Guests:

Christine Pelosi, chair, California Democratic Party Women's Caucus; author, "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman"

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.