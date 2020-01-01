Christine Pelosi On Doing Things "The Nancy Pelosi Way"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been called "the most effective congressional leader of modern times" by the Atlantic. The San Francisco Democrat is also a frequent target of President Trump and his Republican Party allies, most recently for her decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Her daughter Christine Pelosi joins Forum to talk about her new book, "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman." We want to hear from you: what will be Nancy Pelosi's greatest legacy?