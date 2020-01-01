Rebroadcast: San Francisco Geriatrician Louise Aronson on a New Vision for Aging

With people today living decades past the age of 60, UCSF geriatrician Louise Aronson says that we need to stop looking at aging as if it’s a disease or a chronic deterioration. Elderhood, according to Aronson, should be viewed as a life stage, like childhood or adulthood, with its own benefits and challenges. Dr. Aronson joins us to discuss misconceptions about aging and her new book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life.” We want to hear from you: what opportunities or challenges have you encountered as you grow older?
Louise Aronson, geriatrician and professor of medicine, UCSF; author, "Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life"
