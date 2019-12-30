Rebroadcast: Bills Attempt to Reach California Housing Goals Through Accessory Dwelling Units

California leaders want the state to build half a million new homes each year until 2025 — a rate of housing construction that has never happened before. Some legislators think we could help reach this goal by easing the path for single-family homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, often called “in-law” or “granny flats,” on their property. To that end, the state just approved a number of bills that allow construction of backyard units and garage conversions. We’ll hear about the bills, and find out why some residents are worried that the changes will negatively impact the character of single-family neighborhoods.