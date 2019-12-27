In Dave Eggers' latest book "The Captain and the Glory: An Entertainment," an inexperienced and dishonest man becomes the captain of a storied ship. Hired to "shake things up," the captain discards all of the ship's books and terrorizes its once-welcome refugees. Eggers joins Forum to talk about the book, an allegory of the Trump era, and the role of satire in contemporary politics.
Dave Eggers' "The Captain and the Glory" Satirizes the Trump Era
at 9:30 AM
Dave Egger's latest, "The Captain and the Glory," is a satire of the Trump Administration. (Courtesy of Dave Eggers)
Guests:
Dave Eggers, author, "The Captain and the Glory: An Entertainment" and "The Circle"; founder, McSweeney's and 826 Valencia
