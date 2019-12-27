Dave Eggers' "The Captain and the Glory" Satirizes the Trump Era
Dave Eggers' "The Captain and the Glory" Satirizes the Trump Era

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Dave Egger's latest, "The Captain and the Glory," is a satire of the Trump Administration. (Courtesy of Dave Eggers)

In Dave Eggers' latest book "The Captain and the Glory: An Entertainment," an inexperienced and dishonest man becomes the captain of a storied ship. Hired to "shake things up," the captain discards all of the ship's books and terrorizes its once-welcome refugees. Eggers joins Forum to talk about the book, an allegory of the Trump era, and the role of satire in contemporary politics.

Guests:

Dave Eggers, author, "The Captain and the Glory: An Entertainment" and "The Circle"; founder, McSweeney's and 826 Valencia

