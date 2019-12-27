'Moms 4 Housing' Activists Seek Right of Possession in Housing Case
'Moms 4 Housing' Activists Seek Right of Possession in Housing Case

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
Dominique Walker (second from left) and her supporters outside of the Hayward Hall of Justice on Dec. 26, 2019. (Kate Wolffe/KQED)

The homeless mothers who have been occupying a West Oakland house are set to attend a hearing on Monday regarding their right of possession claim. Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim, part of the collective "Moms 4 Housing," entered the house without permission in November to seek shelter and raise awareness of vacant properties amidst Oakland's housing crisis. They received an eviction notice from the house's owner, real estate investment company Wedgewood LLC, in early December but the notice has yet to be carried out by law enforcement. We'll hear from both parties and bring you the latest news in the case.

Guests:

Molly Solomon, housing reporter, KQED Housing Desk

Sam Singer, president, Singer Associates; representing Wedgewood LLC

Dominique Walker, organizer, Moms 4 Housing

