For Chronic Medical Conditions, Sometimes It's Best to 'Deprescribe'

More than 40 percent of U.S. adults aged 65 and older take five or more prescription drugs. That's according to a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which found that so-called "polypharmacy" is on the rise. But some experts are concerned about the medical risks of overprescription, which can happen when patients rely on automated refill services or see multiple specialists. We'll talk to UCSF's Michael Steinman, who heads a new national research network focused on deprescribing medications. We want to hear from you: do you or a loved one take a laundry list of prescription drugs? What concerns do you have?