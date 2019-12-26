The Decade in Dating
The Decade in Dating

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Forum reviews the past decade in dating and the influence of apps and online match-makers on relationship norms. (iStock)

In the past decade, we've gone from relying on meet-cutes and set-ups to "swiping right" in hopes of making a connection. The 2010s provided a renaissance in dating and opened up new opportunities for finding a mate — for better or worse. We'll talk to experts about the state of dating and relating to one another and we want to hear from you: what's your experience with dating and building relationships in the era of websites and apps?

Guests:

Ashley Fetters, staff writer, The Atlantic

Reuben J. Thomas, associate professor of Sociology, University of New Mexico

Jesus G. Smith, assistant professor of Ethnic Studies, Lawrence University

