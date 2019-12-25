The internet — which turned 50 this year — has revolutionized the way we live, work and connect with each other. It's also put our security at risk and left our personal data vulnerable to exploitation. Forum looks at where the internet has taken us so far and where it's headed.
What's the Future of the Internet?
at 10:00 AM
The internet turned 50 years. Forum looks back and ponders what's to come. (iStock)
Guests:
Amy Webb , professor of strategic foresight, NYU Stern School of Business; founder, Future Today Institute
Andrew Keen, author, "The Internet Is Not the Answer"
Cindy Cohn, executive director, Electronic Frontier Foundation
