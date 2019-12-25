What's the Future of the Internet?
What's the Future of the Internet?

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
The internet turned 50 years. Forum looks back and ponders what's to come. (iStock)

The internet — which turned 50 this year — has revolutionized the way we live, work and connect with each other. It's also put our security at risk and left our personal data vulnerable to exploitation. Forum looks at where the internet has taken us so far and where it's headed.

Guests:

Amy Webb , professor of strategic foresight, NYU Stern School of Business; founder, Future Today Institute

Andrew Keen, author, "The Internet Is Not the Answer"

Cindy Cohn, executive director, Electronic Frontier Foundation

