Holly George-Warren Explores Janis Joplin's Blues
Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
Music writer Holly George-Warren joins Forum to talk about her new biography, "Janis,." (R Scapinello-iStock)

In 1967, a 24-year-old singer from Bay Area band Big Brother and the Holding Company performed at the Monterey Pop Festival. Following that performance, the singer — Janis Joplin — became an international star. Joplin was an icon of 1960s counterculture, influencing a generation of musicians with her fiery performances and bluesy vocals. Music writer Holly George-Warren joins Forum to talk about her new biography, "Janis," which follows Joplin from her childhood as a blues-obsessed white girl in Texas to her tragic death at age 27.

Guests:

Holly George-Warren , author, "Janis: Her Life and Music"; co-author, "The Road to Woodstock"

