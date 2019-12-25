Holly George-Warren Explores Janis Joplin's Blues

In 1967, a 24-year-old singer from Bay Area band Big Brother and the Holding Company performed at the Monterey Pop Festival. Following that performance, the singer — Janis Joplin — became an international star. Joplin was an icon of 1960s counterculture, influencing a generation of musicians with her fiery performances and bluesy vocals. Music writer Holly George-Warren joins Forum to talk about her new biography, "Janis," which follows Joplin from her childhood as a blues-obsessed white girl in Texas to her tragic death at age 27.