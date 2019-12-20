Change on the Horizon for Airline Industry Rewards Programs
Change on the Horizon for Airline Industry Rewards Programs

Rachael Myrow
at 9:30 AM
 (iStock)

'Tis the season... to travel. But for frequent fliers who try to cash in points during the holidays, clouds are looming. With heightened concern over climate change, there are industry rumblings about possibly ending or taxing frequent flier programs as a way to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions from planes. We’ll talk with experts about what's to come for travel rewards programs, how airline consolidations impact them and how to get the most out of your reward miles.

Guests:

Michelle Baran, travel news editor, AFAR.com

Eric Rosen, travel editor and writer

